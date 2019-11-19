Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Kristopher Negrón assistant to director of player development.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Martin on a two-year contract.

Frontier League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Traded INF John Brontsema to the Kansas City T-Bones of the American Association.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Acquired 1B Josh Rehwaldt from the Sioux Falls Canaries of the American Association. Declined the 2020 contract options on OF Mick Fennell, INF Shaine Hughes, and LHP Josh LaPiana.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released C Nate Montgomery, RHP Hayden Shenefield, and C Zach Taylor.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Carmelo Anthony to a contract through January.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OL Anthony Coyle from the practice squad. Signed DE Austin Larkin to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB James Vaughters. Signed RB Jeremy McNichols and LB Dewayne Hendrix to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun and WR Cody Thompson to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed S Morgan Burnett on IR.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed FB Andy Janovich on IR. Signed TE Orson Charles.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LS Matt Overton. Signed G Spencer Drango from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived RB Mark Walton.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed WR Gunner Olszewski on IR. Signed OL Isaiah Wynn from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DE L.T. Walton on IR. Signed LB Tuzar Skipper from the N.Y. Giants practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released LB Noah Spence. Signed LB Carroll Phillips from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Tobias Rieder to Stockton (AHL). Recalled F Zac Rinaldo from Stockton.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated F Gabriel Vilardi from the injured/non-roster list and assigned him to Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cory Schneider to Binghamton (AHL). Activated D Sami Vatanen off IR.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Called up F Pascal Laberge from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Cory Conacher from Syracuse (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired F Brandon Vazquez from Nashville SC for $150,000 in Targeted Allocation.

INTER MIAMI — Signed F Jerome Kiesewetter.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed D Brandon Bye.

United Soccer League

LEAGUE TWO — Awarded a franchise to South Bend, Ind. to be known as the South Bend Lions and begin play next season.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Granted a one-year contract extension to athletic director Greg Byrne.

ARKANSAS — Reinstated sophomore F Reggie Chaney to the men’s basketball team.

MEMPHIS — Named Lauren Ashman executive associate athletics director/senior woman administrator.

