Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Devaroe Lawrence.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Josh Doctson. Signed LB Cameron Smith. Signed FB Johnny Stanton to the practice squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Tayvon Gray.

Advertisement

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired G Stefan Cleveland from Chicago for 2020 first- and second-round SuperDraft draft picks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.