Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

November 26, 2019 2:59 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Devaroe Lawrence.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Josh Doctson. Signed LB Cameron Smith. Signed FB Johnny Stanton to the practice squad.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Tayvon Gray.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired G Stefan Cleveland from Chicago for 2020 first- and second-round SuperDraft draft picks.

