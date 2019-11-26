Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a one-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Devaroe Lawrence.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Josh Doctson. Signed LB Cameron Smith. Signed FB Johnny Stanton to the practice squad.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Tayvon Gray.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired G Stefan Cleveland from Chicago for 2020 first- and second-round SuperDraft draft picks.
