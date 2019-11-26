Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Dustin Garneau on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a one-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Promoted Mike Fitzgerald to vice president, research & development; Cesar Geronimo to vice president, latin american scouting and player development; Peter Wardell to director, international scouting; Kristyn Pierce to assistant director, scouting and baseball administration; Ian Rebhan assistant director, amateur scouting; Max Phillips to coordinator, baseball operations; Ronald Rivas to coordinator, Dominican Republic; Gabriel Hernandez to professional scout; Andrew Allen, Pedro Hernandez and Mike Meyers to area scouts; Alex Lorenzo to assistant, international scouting; Mark Reed to minor league catching coordinator and coach for Hillsboro (NWL); and Ross Seaton to assistant pitching coordinator/pitching analyst. Named Carl Gonzalez diversity pipeline fellow; Gary Hughes professional scout; Jon Lukens and Hector Otero international crosscheckers; Michelle Riccardi team performance dietitian; Matt Roffe analyst, player personnel; Ronald Salazar scout, Venezuela; Luis Silverio coach for Diamondbacks (DSL) and Eduardo Villacis pitching coach for Diamondbacks (DSL). Reassigned Diego Bordas to professional scout, Dominican Republic; Jack Goin to major league scout; Rick Matsko crosschecker, North Carolina & South Carolina while also serving as area scout; Aaron Thorn to developmental professional scout.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Devaroe Lawrence.

Advertisement

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Josh Doctson. Signed LB Cameron Smith. Signed FB Johnny Stanton to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Derick Roberson and CB Kareem Orr from the practice squad. Placed LB Cameron Wake and DB Chris Milton on IR. Signed DL Joey Ivie and DB Kenneth Durden to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Shawn McBride from Norfolk (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Matt Hedges to a three-year contract.

NASHVILLE SC — Traded a 2022 second-round SuperDraft pick to Vancouver for a 2019 first-round Re-Entry Draft Stage One pick.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Tayvon Gray.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired G Stefan Cleveland from Chicago for 2020 first- and second-round SuperDraft picks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.