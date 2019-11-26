Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

November 26, 2019 4:57 pm
 
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Dustin Garneau on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a one-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Promoted Mike Fitzgerald to vice president, research & development; Cesar Geronimo to vice president, latin american scouting and player development; Peter Wardell to director, international scouting; Kristyn Pierce to assistant director, scouting and baseball administration; Ian Rebhan assistant director, amateur scouting; Max Phillips to coordinator, baseball operations; Ronald Rivas to coordinator, Dominican Republic; Gabriel Hernandez to professional scout; Andrew Allen, Pedro Hernandez and Mike Meyers to area scouts; Alex Lorenzo to assistant, international scouting; Mark Reed to minor league catching coordinator and coach for Hillsboro (NWL); and Ross Seaton to assistant pitching coordinator/pitching analyst. Named Carl Gonzalez diversity pipeline fellow; Gary Hughes professional scout; Jon Lukens and Hector Otero international crosscheckers; Michelle Riccardi team performance dietitian; Matt Roffe analyst, player personnel; Ronald Salazar scout, Venezuela; Luis Silverio coach for Diamondbacks (DSL) and Eduardo Villacis pitching coach for Diamondbacks (DSL). Reassigned Diego Bordas to professional scout, Dominican Republic; Jack Goin to major league scout; Rick Matsko crosschecker, North Carolina & South Carolina while also serving as area scout; Aaron Thorn to developmental professional scout.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Devaroe Lawrence.

Advertisement

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Josh Doctson. Signed LB Cameron Smith. Signed FB Johnny Stanton to the practice squad.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Derick Roberson and CB Kareem Orr from the practice squad. Placed LB Cameron Wake and DB Chris Milton on IR. Signed DL Joey Ivie and DB Kenneth Durden to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Shawn McBride from Norfolk (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Matt Hedges to a three-year contract.

NASHVILLE SC — Traded a 2022 second-round SuperDraft pick to Vancouver for a 2019 first-round Re-Entry Draft Stage One pick.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Tayvon Gray.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired G Stefan Cleveland from Chicago for 2020 first- and second-round SuperDraft picks.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
12|3 2019 Security Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers greet families after nine months in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR makes 'modern' Thanksgiving holiday official