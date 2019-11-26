Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Dustin Garneau on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed RHP Nick Goody off waivers from Cleveland.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with C Stephen Vogt on a one-year contract. Promoted Mike Fitzgerald to vice president, research & development; Cesar Geronimo to vice president, latin american scouting and player development; Peter Wardell to director, international scouting; Kristyn Pierce to assistant director, scouting and baseball administration; Ian Rebhan assistant director, amateur scouting; Max Phillips to coordinator, baseball operations; Ronald Rivas to coordinator, Dominican Republic; Gabriel Hernandez to professional scout; Andrew Allen, Pedro Hernandez and Mike Meyers to area scouts; Alex Lorenzo to assistant, international scouting; Mark Reed to minor league catching coordinator and coach for Hillsboro (NWL); and Ross Seaton to assistant pitching coordinator/pitching analyst. Named Carl Gonzalez diversity pipeline fellow; Gary Hughes professional scout; Jon Lukens and Hector Otero international crosscheckers; Michelle Riccardi team performance dietitian; Matt Roffe analyst, player personnel; Ronald Salazar scout, Venezuela; Luis Silverio coach for Diamondbacks (DSL) and Eduardo Villacis pitching coach for Diamondbacks (DSL). Reassigned Diego Bordas to professional scout, Dominican Republic; Jack Goin to major league scout; Rick Matsko crosschecker, North Carolina & South Carolina while also serving as area scout; Aaron Thorn to developmental professional scout.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Sold the contract of RHP Augie Gallardo to the Acereros de Moncolva of the Mexican League.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Bryant Flete to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed SS Brynn Martinez to a contract extension. Exercised the 2020 contract options on C Tyler Alamo, RHP Austin Jones, OF Shane Carrier, OF Zach Rheams, RHP Connor Mayes, INF Tyler Straub, INF/OF Tyler Gardner, OF Taisei Fukuhara, RHP Joel Toribio, LHP Chris Washington, RHP Blake Hickman, RHP Cole Bellair, RHP Colby Blueburg, LHP Kenny Mathews, RHP Christian Morris, RHP Tyler Thornton, INF Micah Coffey, INF Michael Mateja, OF Chase Cockrell, OF Patrick Mathis, and C Andy Cosgrove. Declined the option on INF Christian Funk.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Devaroe Lawrence.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed CB Shakial Taylor off waivers from Indianapolis. Placed Cb Cyrus Jones on the reserve/non-football injury list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed T Yosh Nijman from the practice squad. Signed T Cody Conway to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed S Jonathan Owens to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Josh Doctson. Signed LB Cameron Smith. Signed FB Johnny Stanton to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Bennie Fowler.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Derick Roberson and CB Kareem Orr from the practice squad. Placed LB Cameron Wake and DB Chris Milton on IR. Signed DL Joey Ivie and DB Kenneth Durden to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Tampa Bay Lightning D Erik Cernak for two games, without pay, for elbowing Buffalo Sabres D Rasmus Dahlin during game on Monday.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Shawn McBride from Norfolk (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Matt Hedges to a three-year contract. Acquired F Fabrice Picault from Philadelphia for $300,000 of 2020 General Allocation Money.

NASHVILLE SC — Traded a 2022 second-round SuperDraft pick to Vancouver for a 2019 first-round Re-Entry Draft Stage One pick.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Tayvon Gray.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired G Stefan Cleveland from Chicago for 2020 first- and second-round SuperDraft picks.

COLLEGE

CREIGHTON — Named Terrence Rencher men’s assistant basketball coach.

