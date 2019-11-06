Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tulane gets 2019-20 season underway against SLU

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Southeastern Louisiana (0-0) vs. Tulane (0-0)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of in-state rivals are set to meet as Tulane hosts Southeastern Louisiana in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Southeastern Louisiana went 17-16 last year and finished fifth in the Southland, while Tulane ended up 4-27 and finished 12th in the AAC.

LAST TIME: Southeastern Louisiana snuck away with a 62-61 victory over Tulane when these two teams faced off a year ago.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana went 2-9 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Lions gave up 70.4 points per game while scoring 57 per contest. Tulane went 4-8 in non-conference play, averaging 68.8 points and giving up 73.2 per game in the process.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term