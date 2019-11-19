Listen Live Sports

Tulane, Miss. St. meet in Conway

November 19, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Mississippi State (4-0) vs. Tulane (3-0)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State and Tulane will meet in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Tulane earned a 79-52 win over Northwestern State on Saturday, while Mississippi State won easily 82-59 against New Orleans on Sunday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry, Robert Woodard and DJ Stewart have combined to score 52 percent of all Bulldogs points this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Tyson Carter has had his hand in 41 percent of all Mississippi State field goals over the last three games. Carter has 15 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Green Wave have averaged 29.7 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

