Tulane squares off against NW State

November 14, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Northwestern State (1-2) vs. Tulane (2-0)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts Northwestern State in an early season matchup. Northwestern State fell 80-74 to Rice in its last outing. Tulane is coming off an 88-79 win over Jackson State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The prolific Teshaun Hightower has averaged 19.5 points and 6.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Green Wave. Christion Thompson is also a primary contributor, putting up a double-double with 14.5 points, 11 rebounds and two steals per game. The Demons have been led by Brian White, who is averaging 12.3 points and four assists.BRILLIANT BRIAN: White has connected on 62.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane has attempted the second-most free throws among all AAC teams. The Green Wave have averaged 27 foul shots per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

