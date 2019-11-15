Listen Live Sports

Tunisia beats Libya 4-1 in African Cup qualifying

November 15, 2019 5:53 pm
 
RADES, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia beat Libya 4-1 to start African Cup of Nations qualifying with a resounding win on Friday.

Saif-Eddine Khaoui and Wahbi Khazri each scored twice to take Tunisia top of Group J on goals scored from Tanzania.

Tanzania beat Equatorial Guinea 2-1 in one of the other three qualifiers on Friday.

Morocco-Mauritania and Zimbabwe-Botswana both ended 0-0.

Morocco dominated in Rabat under new coach Vahid Halilhodzic but didn’t get any reward.

Zimbabwe, with overseas-based stars Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona, was expected to be too strong for Botswana but also couldn’t press home its advantage in its first game in the decisive final qualifying stage for the 2021 African Cup in Cameroon.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

