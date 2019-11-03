Listen Live Sports

Tunsil inactive for Texans; Westbrook out for Jaguars

November 3, 2019 8:19 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil will not play in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Tunsil had been listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, and coach Bill O’Brien had said Tunsil’s status would be a game-time decision.

Right tackle Tylus Howard (knee) was also listed as questionable but did not appear on Houston’s inactive list.

Three other starters — receiver Will Fuller, safety Tashaun Gipson and cornerback Lonnie Johnson — did not make the trip to London for the game at Wembley Stadium.

The Jaguars will play without starting receiver Dede Westbrook and nickelback D.J. Hayden, both of whom had been listed as questionable.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

