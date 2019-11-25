Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins hire Edgar Varela as hitting coach

November 25, 2019 4:27 pm
 
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have hired Edgar Varela as their hitting coach, replacing the departed James Rowson.

After the Twins set a season record with 307 home runs and ranked second in the major leagues in runs and batting average, Rowson was hired by the Miami Marlins as bench coach under manager Don Mattingly.

The Twins announced Monday the addition of the 39-year-old Varela and head athletic trainer Michael Salazar to their major league field staff. Varela was the club’s minor league field coordinator for the past two seasons, after 10 years in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Salazar replaces Tony Leo. He was the assistant athletic trainer for the San Diego Padres in 2019 after 19 seasons in the Cleveland Indians organization.

___

Advertisement

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn