Twins SS Polanco has ankle surgery for chronic injury

November 27, 2019 3:51 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco is rehabilitating from arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle and is expected to be fully recovered in plenty of time for spring training.

The Twins announced Wednesday that Polanco underwent a debridement procedure Friday in Los Angeles with Dr. Richard Ferkel to address a chronic impingement injury stemming from repetitive stress. Polanco will be able to resume baseball activities in about six weeks, the team said.

Polanco had a breakout season in 2019 for the AL Central division champion Twins, making the All-Star team for the first time and hitting .295 with 22 homers, 107 runs, 79 RBIs, 40 doubles and an .841 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

