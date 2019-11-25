UAB faces Lamar

Lamar (4-2) vs. UAB (3-1)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on UAB in a non-conference matchup. UAB won at home over Mount St. Mary’s 58-51 on Wednesday, while Lamar came up short in an 81-56 game at Kentucky on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: Tavin Lovan has averaged 14.8 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Blazers. Complementing Lovan is Jalen Benjamin, who is producing 13 points per game. The Cardinals have been led by Davion Buster, who is averaging 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals.DOMINANT DAVION: Buster has connected on 36.8 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 26 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cardinals have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Blazers. UAB has 23 assists on 70 field goals (32.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Lamar has assists on 29 of 76 field goals (38.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lamar defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Cardinals 14th among Division I teams. UAB has turned the ball over on 23.2 percent of its possessions (ranking the Blazers 312th, nationally).

