The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
UAPB holds off Champion Christian 75-67

November 26, 2019 12:25 am
 
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Dequan Morris scored 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting and Arkansas-Pine Bluff fought off feisty Champion Christian in a 75-67 win on Monday night.

The Golden Lions won their first game of the year after starting with five straight defeats. Markedric Bell scored 19 points with the help of a 9-of-10 effort from the foul line.

Kentrell Jacobs led Champion Christian with 20 points and Cameron Dismuke scored 15.

The score was tied at 33 at intermission before the Golden Lions used a 18-0 run in the first three minutes of the second half.

With 3:19 to play, Jacobs hit a 3-pointer and Stefan Tellis hit a jumper and the Tigers were within 71-64. Cory Griggs made 1 of 2 free throws for the Tigers with 74 seconds left to make it 73-67 but they couldn’t get closer.

The Tigers of Hot Springs, Arkansas compete in the Association of Christian College Athletics.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

