Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UC Davis pays visit to Arkansas St.

November 15, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

UC Davis (2-1) vs. Arkansas State (2-1)

Convocation Center, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis and Arkansas State both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs are coming off of victories on Thursday. Arkansas State earned a 71-56 win at home over VMI, while UC Davis got a 65-64 win over Idaho.

STEPPING UP: The versatile Canberk Kus has averaged 15 points, six rebounds and three steals to lead the way for the Red Wolves. Marquis Eaton is also a key facilitator, producing 7.7 points, four assists and two steals per game. The Aggies have been led by Ezra Manjon, who is averaging 13.3 points and 4.3 assists.

Advertisement

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Kus has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Arkansas State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis is rated second among Big West teams with an average of 74 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted