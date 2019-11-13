Listen Live Sports

UC Irvine beats NAIA’s Life Pacific in home opener, 98-52

November 13, 2019 12:23 am
 
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp and Aiden Krause came off the bench to score 18 and 15 points, respectively, and lead UC Irvine to a 98-52 win over the NAIA’s Life Pacific in the Anteaters’s home opener Tuesday night.

The Anteaters bounced back after having their nine-game road win streak snapped with a 77-73 loss at Pepperdine last week. The last time UC Irvine lost a road game was December 29, 2018 at Pacific.

Brad Greene scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Eyassu Worku scored a dozen points and dished seven assists. UC Irvine hit 39 of 72 from the field (54.2 and held a 54-24 advantage on the boards.

Colin Cunniff had 10 points for Life Pacific and was the lone scorer to reach double figures.

The Anteaters play at Boise State Friday.

