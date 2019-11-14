Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UC Irvine squares up against Boise State

November 14, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

UC Irvine (2-1) vs. Boise State (1-1)

Taco Bell Arena, Boise, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces UC Irvine in an early season matchup. UC Irvine won easily 98-52 at home against Life Pacific on Tuesday, while Boise State fell to Oregon on the road on Saturday, 106-75.

TEAM LEADERS: Boise State’s Derrick Alston has averaged 26.5 points while RJ Williams has put up 14 points and 11 rebounds. For the Anteaters, Eyassu Worku has averaged 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists while Collin Welp has put up 12 points and six rebounds.EXCELLENT EYASSU: Worku has connected on 55.6 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State is ranked sixth among all Division I teams with an average of 100.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated