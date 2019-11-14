UCLA and No. 8 Utah meet in key Pac-12 South clash

UCLA (4-5, 4-2 Pac-12) at No. 8 Utah (8-1, 5-1), on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST (FOX).

Line: Utah by 21 1/2.

Series record: UCLA leads 11-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UCLA can move into a first-place tie in the Pac-12 South with an upset win over Utah. The Utes look to bolster their growing College Football Playoff hopes with a fourth-straight victory over the Bruins.

KEY MATCHUP

Utah’s defensive line vs. UCLA’s running backs. The Bruins have rushed for at least 200 yards in five straight games for the first time since 1978. The Utes lead the nation in rushing defense, allowing 56.0 yards per game and 2.45 yards per carry. Only one Utah opponent has eclipsed 100 rushing yards this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UCLA: RB Joshua Kelley. Much of the Bruins’ offensive resurgence has coincided with an uptick in production from Kelley. The senior leads the Pac-12 with 107.6 rushing yards per game. Kelley has piled up 466 yards and seven rushing touchdowns during UCLA’s current three-game winning streak.

Utah: QB Tyler Huntley. A knee sprain limited Huntley’s mobility in wins over California and Washington, but he is much closer to 100 percent after a bye week. That is good news for the Utes on offense. Before his injury, Huntley completed at least 70% of his passes in six straight games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Utah has defeated five consecutive Pac-12 opponents for the first time since joining the league in 2011. … UCLA’s last road win over a top 10-ranked opponent came in 2010 with a 34-12 victory at No. 7 Texas. … Opponents have held the ball for an average of 4.85 plays per possession in the second half against Utah. The Utes are outscoring opponents 123-46 after halftime. …The Bruins’ 222 points against league opponents this season (37.0 ppg) leads all Pac-12 teams. … Zack Moss needs 84 all-purpose yards to move into second for career all-purpose yardage at Utah. Moss already is the school record holder for career rushing yards, career rushing TDs, and career 100-yard rushing games. … UCLA has tallied 17 sacks in its last six games. Josh Woods leads the way with 3.5 sacks.

