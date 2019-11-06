Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UCLA opens 2019-20 season against Long Beach St.

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Long Beach State (0-0) vs. UCLA (0-0)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of California programs are set to square off as UCLA opens the season by hosting the Long Beach State Beach. Long Beach State went 15-19 last year and finished fifth in the Big West, while UCLA ended up 17-16 and finished seventh in the Pac-12.

LAST TIME: UCLA put up 91 points and prevailed by 11 over Long Beach St. when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State went 4-10 against non-conference schools last season. In those 14 games, the Beach gave up 79.5 points per game while scoring 70.9 per outing. UCLA went 7-6 in non-conference play, averaging 76.5 points and allowing 73.5 per game in the process.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term