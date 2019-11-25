Listen Live Sports

UConn releases 1st schedule as football independent

November 25, 2019 1:40 pm
 
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn has announced its football schedule for 2020, its first season as an FBS independent.

The Huskies said Monday they will play Mississippi of the SEC, two Big Ten opponents and two ACC teams.

They will travel to Ole Miss, Illinois, Virginia, North Carolina and San Jose State. Their home schedule has games against Massachusetts, Indiana, Old Dominion, Maine, Liberty, Middle Tennessee and Army.

UConn announced in June that it would leave the American Athletic Conference. It will rejoin the Big East for most sports at the end of the 2019-20 academic year. The Big East does not offer football.

The Huskies (2-9, 0-7) will close their final season in the AAC on Saturday at Temple (7-4, 4-3).

