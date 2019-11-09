Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UCSB goes up against UCLA

November 9, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

UC Santa Barbara (1-0) vs. UCLA (1-0)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara and UCLA both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. UC Santa Barbara went 9-3 against schools outside its conference, while UCLA went 7-6 in such games.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'