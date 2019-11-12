UIC hosts Ball State

Ball State (1-1) vs. Illinois-Chicago (1-1)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State and Illinois-Chicago look to bounce back from losses. Ball State fell 79-75 at Evansville on Saturday. Illinois-Chicago lost 92-46 to Memphis on Friday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Illinois-Chicago’s Godwin Boahen has averaged 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while Jacob Wiley has put up nine points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Cardinals, Tahjai Teague has averaged 15.5 points and six rebounds while Kyle Mallers has put up 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.GIFTED GODWIN: Boahen has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State as a collective unit has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.

