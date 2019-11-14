UMBC looks to remain undefeated when battling Georgian Court

Georgian Court vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (3-0)

UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers will be taking on the Lions of Division II Georgian Court. Maryland-Baltimore County is coming off a 79-57 home win over St. Mary’s (MD) in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Darnell Rogers has averaged 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and six assists to lead the way for the Retrievers. L.J. Owens is also a big contributor, with 15.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.DARNELL FROM DISTANCE: Through three games, Maryland-Baltimore County’s Darnell Rogers has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland-Baltimore County went 5-7 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Retrievers scored 65.5 points per contest in those 12 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.