Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UNC-Asheville battles Brevard College

November 15, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Brevard College vs. UNC-Asheville (1-2)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs are set to battle the Tornados of NAIA member Brevard College. UNC-Asheville lost 98-79 on the road to Wake Forest in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: UNC-Asheville’s LJ Thorpe, Devon Baker and Tajion Jones have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all Bulldogs points this season.TERRIFIC THORPE: In three appearances this season, UNC-Asheville’s LJ Thorpe has shot 59.3 percent.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: UNC-Asheville went 0-12 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs offense put up 54.6 points per matchup in those 12 games.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off