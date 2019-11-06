Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UNC gets 2019-20 season underway against ND

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Notre Dame (0-0, 0-0) vs. North Carolina (0-0, 0-0)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina gets the 2019-20 season underway by hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Notre Dame went 14-19 last year and finished 14th in the ACC, while North Carolina ended up 29-7 and finished second in the ACC.

PREVIOUSLY: North Carolina earned a 6-point victory over ND in the teams’ lone meeting a year ago.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: .

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term