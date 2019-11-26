Listen Live Sports

UNC Wilmington breezes past Emory & Henry 122-66

November 26, 2019 9:34 pm
 
< a min read
      

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Mike Okauru tallied the first triple-double of his career and freshman Imajae Dodd came off the bench to score 22 points, hitting all nine of his shots from the floor, as UNC Wilmington overwhelmed Division III-member Emory & Henry 122-66 on Tuesday night.

Okauru, a junior guard, finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the Seahawks (5-3). Dodd’s only misses came at the free-throw line where he made 4 of 6. Jaylen Sims added a double-double, hitting four 3-pointers on his way to 18 points with 12 rebounds. Reserve Brent Jenkins scored 16 on 7-of-7 shooting from the floor. Marten Linssen and reserve Brian Tolefree scored 12 points apiece, while Kai Toews pitched in with 10 points and five assists.

Micah Banks led the Wasps with 12 points.

The Seahawks shot 70% from the floor, 60% from 3-point range and outrebounded Emory & Henry 46-18.

