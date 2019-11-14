UNCG plays Tenn. Tech

Tennessee Tech (1-2) vs. UNC Greensboro (2-1)

Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium, Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro goes up against Tennessee Tech in an early season matchup. UNC Greensboro won over Averett 109-51 on Monday, while Tennessee Tech came up short in an 85-80 game in overtime to Wright State on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Kaleb Hunter has averaged 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Spartans. Isaiah Miller is also a primary facilitator, maintaining an average of 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists per game. The Golden Eagles are led by Amadou Sylla, who is averaging 13.7 points and nine rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Keishawn Davidson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last three games. Davidson has accounted for 16 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro is ranked second among SoCon teams with an average of 84.7 points per game.

