United States-Cuba Summary

By The Associated Press

At George Town, Cayman Islands United States 3 1—4 Canada 0 0—0

First half_1, United States, Sargent (Arriola), 1st minute. 2, United States, Morris (McKennie), 26th minute. 3, United States, Morris (Long), 39th minute.

Second half_4, United States, Sargent (Boyd), 66th minute.

Yellow card_Morejón, Cuba, 34th. Red cards_None.

Referee_John Pitti, Panama. Linesmen_Ronald Bruna, Panama; Alejandro Camarena, Panama.

A_1,966.

Lineups

United States_Brad Guzan; DeAndre Yedlin (Reggie Cannon, 59th), Tim Ream, Aaron Long, Daniel Lovitz; Jackson Yueill, Weston McKennie (Alfredo Morales, 69th), Christian Roldan, Paul Arriola, Jordan Morris (Tyler Boyd, 46th); Josh Sargent

Cuba_Sandy Sánchez; Daniel Morejón, Erick Rizo, Dario Ramos, José Almelo (José Pérez, 60th); Aricheel Hernández, Karel Espino, Jean Carlos Rodríguez, Rolando Abreu (Randys Reve, 83rd); Luis Paradela, Maikel Reyes

