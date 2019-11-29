Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UNO battles Xavier (LA)

November 29, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
      

Xavier (LA) vs. New Orleans (1-4)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Privateers are set to battle the Gold Rush of NAIA member Xavier (LA). New Orleans lost 79-71 to Hawaii in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Bryson Robinson has averaged 14.8 points to lead the charge for the Privateers. Complementing Robinson is Troy Green, who is averaging 13.6 points per game.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Robinson has connected on 22.7 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 44 over his last five games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: New Orleans went 2-7 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last year. The Privateers scored 67.7 points per contest in those nine games.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thanksgiving at sea aboard the USS Carney (DDG 64)

Today in History

1952: President-Elect Eisenhower goes to Korea