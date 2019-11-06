Update on the latest sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

A look around the NBA tonight

UNDATED (AP) _ James Harden had 36 points and 13 assists and the Houston Rockets routed Golden State 129-112, sending the short-handed Warriors to their sixth loss in eight games this season. Russell Westbrook had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Harden again appeared to be moving past his early shooting woes, going 6 of 16 from 3-point range. Since going 17 of 79 on 3s in his first six games, Harden has made 13 of 32 the last two.

Kevon Looney will likely miss at least the next two weeks for the Warriors with a nerve condition that has kept him out the last six games. Looney missed the entire preseason with a strained right hamstring and exited the second half of the season opener.

Advertisement

Eric Gordon missed Wednesday night’s game for the Rockets with a sore hamstring injury he suffered in Monday night’s win in Memphis. Gordon is likely day-to-day, and coach Mike D’Antoni (dan-TOH’-nee) said he’s hopeful Gordon can return Saturday night when the Rockets visit Chicago.

Elsewhere in court action:

_ Dillon Brooks scored 31 points, rookie Ja Morant added 26 and the Memphis Grizzlies held onto a lead to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-121. Rookie Brandon Clarke made all seven of his shots and scored 18 points, and Jae Crowder also had 18 points for Memphis. The Grizzlies snapped a three-game losing streak.

_T.J. Warren scored 21 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 121-106 victory over the Washington Wizards. Doug McDermott came off the bench and scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half for the Pacers, who were playing their third game in four nights.

_ Tony Snell scored 24 points on 9-of-9 shooting and the short-handed Detroit Pistons had little trouble with New York, beating the Knicks 122-102. Andre Drummond had 27 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Markieff (mahr-KEEF’) Morris added 22 points for Detroit. The Pistons played without their injured trio of Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose and Reggie Jackson.

_ Tomas Satoransky scored 27 points and the Chicago Bulls raced to a big lead in the opening minutes on the way to a 113-93 rout of the Atlanta Hawks. The Bulls won for just the third time in nine games with easily their most impressive performance of the young season.

_ Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam) had 23 points and 13 rebounds, Kyle Lowry scored 24 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Sacramento Kings 124-120. Serge Ibaka (ih-BAH’-kah) scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and OG Anunoby (an-oo-NOH’-bee) had a season-high 18 as the Raptors won their fifth straight over the Kings and improved to 4-0 at home this season.

_ Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons did not return for the second half at Utah because of right shoulder soreness. Simmons sustained a stinger in his shoulder in the first quarter after bumping Jazz guard Royce O’Neale in the chest while posting up. Utah led Philadelphia 58-56 at halftime.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Rangers beat Red Wings

UNDATED (AP) _ The New York Rangers beat the struggling Detroit Red Wings 5-1. Tony DeAngelo had a goal and an assist in New York’s three-goal second period, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 35 shots in his first start in 10 days. Artemi Panarin (ahr-TEH’-mee pah-NAH’-rihn) and Ryan Strome also each had a goal and an assist, and Chris Kreider and Greg McKegg also scored to help New York win for the fourth time in six games.

NHL-NEWS

Jets center Little hospitalized after being struck by puck

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) _ Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little remained hospitalized a day after being struck near the ear by a puck. Little was skating behind the net midway through the third period in a 2-1 home loss to New Jersey when teammate Nikolaj Ehlers (AY’-lurz) fired a rising slap shot from the point. The puck hit Little on his left side and he fell to the ice, putting his head in his hands as blood dripped.

The team said the 31-year-old center was alert at all times and in good spirits Wednesday morning. Little has two goals and three assists in seven games after sitting out the first nine of the season because of a concussion.

NFL-NEWS

Jets’ Bell sits out practice but could play vs. Giants

UNDATED (AP) — New York Jets running back Le’Veon (LAY’-vee-ohn) Bell is sitting out practice with ankle and knee soreness, but the team is optimistic he will be able to play Sunday against the Giants. An MRI a day earlier revealed no structural damage.

Bell was hurt late during New York’s 26-18 loss at Miami on Sunday.

Bell is off to a sluggish start in his first season with the Jets. He has 415 yards on 125 carries, a 3.3 average that ranks as the lowest of his career. Bell ranks second on the team with 40 receptions.

In other NFL news:

— _ Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say Cowboys defensive lineman Daniel Ross has been arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The 26-year-old Ross is currently on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He played in 13 games in a backup role last season. So far, the Cowboys declined to comment on Ross’ arrest.

_ Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandin Cooks won’t play against Pittsburgh while he seeks medical help for his second concussion in a month. Cooks was hurt Oct. 27 during the Rams’ win over Cincinnati in London, and he has not cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. He is flying to Pittsburgh for the second time since his injury to meet with specialists.

_ Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was a limited participant in practice and has yet to be cleared for more work after a right ankle sprain forced him to miss his first start since 2009. Ryan is hoping to return this week as the Falcons carry a six-game losing streak to New Orleans. If he can’t play, Matt Schaub will make his second straight start.

_ Miami Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley’s comeback from a 2018 ACL injury will wait until next season. The Dolphins decided not to add Tankersley to the 53-man roster by today’s deadline, ending his season before it began. He went on the physically unable to perform list in July.

— Browns starting safety Damarious Randall has returned to practice after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Randall’s return is significant because the 2-6 Browns are thin at the position after releasing Jermaine Whitehead. The team cut Whitehead on Monday after he posted profane, threatening messages on Twitter following Cleveland’s loss in Denver on Sunday. Randall got hurt in the Browns’ loss to Seattle on Oct. 13. Starting defensive end Olivier Vernon and tight ends Pharaoh Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones were missing from Wednesday’s practice. Coach Freddie Kitchens said they are considered day to day.

— The Arizona Cardinals have activated offensive lineman Max Garcia from the physically unable to perform list and placed defensive lineman Clinton McDonald on injured reserve. The 10-year veteran left Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with what the team called a stinger. The team also announced Wednesday that it released linebacker Zach Brown.

_ The Minnesota Vikings have claimed safety Andrew Sendejo off waivers from Philadelphia to bring back a longtime piece of their secondary. They made the move the day after Sendejo was cut by the Eagles, for whom he played in all nine games. He had an interception against the Vikings on Oct. 13. Sendejo spent eight seasons with the Vikings, first cracking the starting lineup in 2013 and accumulating 59 starts. The 32-year-old will provide depth behind starters Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris.

MLB-BBWAA NEW YORK CHAPTER AWARDS

Strasburg, Soto share postseason MVP from New York writers

Washington pitcher Stephen Strasburg and outfielder Juan Soto have been selected as joint winners of the Babe Ruth award as postseason MVP in voting by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. They will be honored at the chapter’s 97th annual dinner on Jan. 25. Mets rookie Pete Alonso was voted the Toast of the Town award and the Good Guy award. The Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu was selected New York player of the year.

Retiring Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia (suh-BATH’-ee-uh) was voted the William J. Slocum and Jack Lang award winner for Long and Meritorious Service.

Mets pitcher Steven Matz will get the Joan Payson/Shannon Forde award for community service.

MLB-NEWS-ARBITRATION

Arbitration: Hader, Urías eligible; García, Weaver just miss

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee closer Josh Hader just made the cutoff for salary arbitration eligibility with 2 years, 115 days of major league service. Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías also is on the list of 23 so-called “Super 2s” with 2 years, 117 days. The cutoff was down significantly from 2 years, 134 days last offseason. Miami left-hander Jarlin García just missed with 2 years, 114 days, and Arizona right-hander Luke Weaver had 2 years, 112 days.

The top 22% of players by service time with at least two years but less than three are eligible for arbitration as long as they had at least 86 days of service this year. They join the older group of 3- to 6-year players.

Players and teams are scheduled to exchange proposed salaries on Jan. 10, and hearings for those lacking agreements will be scheduled for Feb. 3 to 21 in Phoenix.

Eleswhere in the Majors:

_ A person with direct knowledge of the process says the San Francisco Giants have narrowed their search for a new manager to three finalists. They are former Phillies manager Gape Kapler, Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro. The three men are vying to replace Bruce Bochy, who retired after the season. Bochy led the franchise to three World Series championships.

_ Two days into the free agent market, the players’ association already is angry at a club. Union head Tony Clark issued a statement in response to remarks attributed to Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos during a conference call with media. Anthopoulos mentioned “connecting” with other clubs to find out what their plans for free agency might be, and the union characterized his remarks as evidence of prohibited collusion. The union says it’s investigating the matter.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-MEN’S

T25 action tonight

UNDATED (AP) _ Freshman Cole Anthony had 34 points and 11 rebounds in his college debut, leading No. 9 North Carolina past Notre Dame 76-65 in their opener. The son of former UNLV and NBA guard Greg Anthony broke Rashad McCants’ 17-year-old scoring record by a freshman in his first game and finished 12 of 24 from the field with six 3-pointers. He scored 15 points during the 29-13 run that put UNC in control.

No. 9 North Carolina played without guard Brandon Robinson due to a sprained right ankle.

In other T25 news:

_ Mamadi Diakite scored 12 points, Jay Huff added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 11 Virginia shut down Syracuse 48-34. The Cavaliers became the first defending NCAA champion to start the next season with a true road game since UCLA opened the 1967-68 season at Purdue.

_ Kyle Young had a career-high 14 points and 13 rebounds and No. 18 Ohio State beat Cincinnati 64-56 in the opener for both teams. Young, a junior forward, made 6 of 7 shots from the floor and the Buckeyes rallied in the second half to spoil John Brannen’s Cincinnati coaching debut.

_ Jahaad Proctor scored 26 points and Eric Hunter Jr. added 15 to help No. 23 Purdue pull away from Green Bay 79-57. The Boilermakers have won seven straight season openers and 18 in a row at Mackey Arena. Kameron Hankerson led the Phoenix with 15 points. The game marked the return of Green Bay coach Linc Darner to his alma mater.

_ Zeke Nnaji scored 20 points in his college debut and No. 21 Arizona opened the season with a 91-52 rout over Northern Arizona. Arizona used its size to dominate inside, causing the Lumberjacks problems at both ends of the floor in their first game under Shane Burcar.

BOSTON COLLEGE SNEAKER

Move Over Nike, Call Under Armour

BOSTON (AP) _ Move over, Nike. Call Under Armour, now. Boston College graduate transfer guard Derryck Thornton made a quick cut near the foul line driving toward to the lane and split the bottom of his left Under Armour sneaker during the first half of the season opener against Wake Forest.

When the 6-foot-3 guard backed out and dribbled out to midcourt, he looked down and the bottom of his sneaker was slightly hanging off. During a timeout, he took off the white sneakers and put on a pair of maroon ones and stayed in the game.

Last season, then-Duke star Zion Williamson made a quick move at the foul line against North Carolina and suffered a mild sprain of his right knee when his left Nike sneaker came apart, forcing him into an awkward-almost-split.

.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.