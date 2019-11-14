Update on the latest sports

MLB-MVP RACES

Angels’ Trout, Dodgers’ Bellinger are MVPs

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s MVPs have been announced, and both come from Southern California ballclubs. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has captured the American League MVP for the third time in his career, while Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger is the National League Most Valuable Player.

Trout is the sixth player to win three at least AL MVPs, joining Alex Rodriguez and Hall of Famers Jimmie Foxx, Yogi Berra, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle. The 28-year-old Trout had another outstanding season, batting .291 with a career-high 45 home runs, 104 RBIs and 27 doubles while battling injuries this year. He led the league in on-base percentage, slugging and OPS in winning the MVP for the third time in six seasons.

Trout got 17 of 30 first-place votes in balloting. Astros infielder Alex Bregman was second with the other 13 first-place votes.

Bellinger got 19 of 30 first-place votes after hitting .305 with 47 home runs, 115 RBIs and a 1.035 OPS. He’s the 10th different Dodgers player to win MVP and first since Clayton Kershaw in 2014.

Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) was second in the voting after winning the award last year. Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon (rehn-DOHN’) finished third.

In other MLB news:

— Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi (oh-doh-RIH’-zee) and White Sox designated hitter José Abreu (ah-BRAY’-oo) have accepted qualifying offers to stay with their current teams rather than test the free agent market. Odorizzi was 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 30 starts last season, striking out 178 over 159 innings. Abreu led the American League with 123 RBIs while batting .284 with 33 home runs, 38 doubles and an .834 OPS.

— The Braves have bolstered their shaky bullpen by signing left-hander reliever Will Smith to a three-year, $40 million contract. The 30-year-old Smith, who made the All-Star team, went 6-0 with a 2.76 ERA and a career-best 34 saves for the San Francisco Giants this past season.

NHL-PENGUINS-CROSBY

Crosby out 6 weeks after core surgery

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Penguins star Sidney Crosby will be out at least six weeks after what the team said was a successful core muscle injury repair Thursday.

General manager Jim Rutherford says the procedure was performed by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia.

The 32-year-old Crosby leads the team in scoring with five goals and 12 assists in 17 games despite dealing with a sports hernia since training camp.

NBA-NEWS

Nets’ LeVert has thumb surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has undergone surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb.

LeVert was hurt Sunday in Phoenix and missed his first game of the season Tuesday in Utah. He returned to New York and had the procedure Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

The Nets did not give a timetable for his return.

LeVert is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season

In other NBA news:

— Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (HUR’-tur) is expected to miss at least two weeks with a left rotator cuff strain. He also was diagnosed with a shoulder capsule strain when examined Thursday in Atlanta. Huerter left the team’s West Coast trip after he was hurt in Tuesday night’s 125-121 victory at Denver. He is averaging 9.3 points this season.

NFL-BROWNS-CALLAWAY WAIVED

Browns WR Callaway waived

UNDATED (AP) — The Browns waived troubled wide receiver Antonio Callaway hours before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Callaway was benched for Sunday’s game after he arrived late to FirstEnergy Stadium for Cleveland’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Earlier this week, first-year coach Freddie Kitchens said he didn’t know if Callaway got the message with the discipline. The 22-year-old Callaway was suspended for the first four games this season by the NFL for violating the league’s drug policy.

In other NFL news:

— The NFL says 11 teams, including the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, have signed up to attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout in Atlanta on Saturday. The league said more teams are expected to attend the exiled quarterback’s audition and that former NFL head coach Hue Jackson will lead the drills. Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016 when he helped start a wave of protests about social and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

— The state board that oversees Louisiana’s Superdome has approved a contract for the first phase of a $450 million renovation of the 44-year-old stadium. Thursday’s vote approved a $53 million contract for initial work on the New Orleans landmark, which became a symbol of the city’s recovery following Hurricane Katrina.

MEN’S BASKETBALL-MEMPHIS-WISEMAN

Wiseman withdraws lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman James Wiseman has withdrawn his lawsuit against the NCAA and Memphis while officials work to resolve the case.

Wiseman will be allowed to practice with the team, although the university has declared him ineligible. Memphis says it supports Wiseman’s decision and believes it’s in the best interest of both the freshman and the Tigers’ basketball team to resolve his eligibility status through the NCAA process.

The NCAA had informed Memphis that Wiseman was likely ineligible for receiving what it deemed to be impermissible benefits from Penny Hardaway before the former NBA star became Memphis’ coach.

The university says it is immediately applying for Wiseman to be reinstated.

MILITARY ACADEMIES-ATHLETES

US military academy athletes can now delay service, go pro

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper has issued new guidelines that will allow athletes attending the nation’s military academies to seek waivers to delay their service and play professional sports immediately upon their graduation.

A memo signed by Esper requires athletes going pro to get approval from the defense secretary. It says they must eventually fulfill their military obligation or repay the cost of their college education. The memo was obtained by The Associated Press.

PGA-MAYAKOBA CLASSIC

Rain pushes opening round of Mayakoba Classic to Friday

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Heavy rain in Mexico has washed out the opening round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic until Friday.

El Camaleon Golf Club has received nearly 9 inches of rain since Monday. Tour officials have not ruled out trying to complete 72 holes, even if that means going into Monday. The Mayakoba Golf Classic is the penultimate PGA Tour event this year.

OLYMPIC ATHLETE-OVERDOSE

Fentanyl overdose kills Washington state Olympic athlete

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Washington state medical examiners have confirmed that an Olympic discus thrower found dead in his hotel room in September died from a fentanyl overdose.

KOMO-TV reports that Snohomish (snoh-HOH’-mish) County medical examiners ruled that the death of 42-year-old Jarred Rome was an accident after discovering fentanyl.

The Washington state resident competed in the 2004 Athens Games and in the 2012 London Games. Rome earned a silver medal at the 2011 Pan American Games in Mexico.

