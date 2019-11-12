Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USA Badminton in trouble for failing safe-sport policy

November 12, 2019 4:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has launched the decertification of USA Badminton after the national governing body failed to complete a host of measures needed to protect athletes from sex abuse.

A 2018 audit of USA Badminton showed it didn’t have proper policies in place for safe-sport training and background checks. A follow-up this year showed none of the fixes had been completed.

On Tuesday, USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland wrote a letter to Anaheim, California-based USA Badminton outlining the decertification process that she said could take “several weeks, perhaps a few months.”

Hirshland said that the uncertainty brought about by potential decertification “is better than allowing the status quo to continue. The athletes deserve better and we simply must hold organizations accountable if they can’t meet our standards.”

Advertisement

The USOPC moved to decertify USA Gymnastics last year, but that process was held up when USAG filed for bankruptcy.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 Federal RFP Pricing Strategy Training,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes