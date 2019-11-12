Listen Live Sports

USF faces IUPUI

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
IUPUI (1-2) vs. South Florida (1-1)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays IUPUI in an early season matchup. IUPUI beat Anderson (IN) by 17 on Monday, while South Florida is coming off of a 74-60 loss on Sunday to Boston College.

TEAM LEADERS: South Florida’s David Collins has averaged 18.5 points and 4.5 steals while Laquincy Rideau has put up 12 points, six rebounds and two steals. For the Jaguars, Marcus Burk has averaged 19 points and 2.3 steals while Jaylen Minnett has put up 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MARCUS: Burk has connected on 28 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 25 over the last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Florida defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 32.9 percent of all possessions, which is the sixth-highest rate in the country. The IUPUI offense has turned the ball over on 24.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 301st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

