USL Championship Playoff Glance

|Play-In Round
|Wednesday, Oct. 23
|Eastern Conference
Birmingham 3, North Carolina 2
Charleston 1, Ottawa 1, Charleston advanced 5-4 on penalty kicks
Austin 2, LA Galaxy II 0
Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1
|Conference Quarterfinals
|Saturday, October 26
|Eastern Conference
Louisville 2, Tampa Bay 1
Pittsburgh 7, Birmingham 0
Indy 1, New York Red Bulls II 0
Nashville 3, Charleston 1
Sacramento 3, Reno 1
Real Monarchs 6, Orange County 2
Phoenix 0, Austin 0, Phoenix advanced 8-7 on penalty kicks
El Paso 3, Fresno 2
|Conference Semifinals
|Eastern Conference
|Saturday, Nov. 2
Louisville 2, Pittsburgh 1
Indy 1, Nashville 0
|Western Conference
|Friday, Nov. 1
Real Monarchs 2, Phoenix 1
El Paso 3, Sacramento 0
|Conference Championship
|Saturday, Nov. 9
|Eastern Conference
Louisville 3, Indy 1
Real Monarchs 2, El Paso 1
|Championship
|Sunday, Nov. 17
Real Monarchs 3, Louisville 1
