USL Championship Playoff Glance

November 17, 2019 9:44 pm
 
Play-In Round
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Eastern Conference

Birmingham 3, North Carolina 2

Charleston 1, Ottawa 1, Charleston advanced 5-4 on penalty kicks

Western Conference

Austin 2, LA Galaxy II 0

Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1

Conference Quarterfinals
Saturday, October 26
Eastern Conference

Louisville 2, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 7, Birmingham 0

Indy 1, New York Red Bulls II 0

Nashville 3, Charleston 1

Western Conference

Sacramento 3, Reno 1

Real Monarchs 6, Orange County 2

Phoenix 0, Austin 0, Phoenix advanced 8-7 on penalty kicks

El Paso 3, Fresno 2

Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Saturday, Nov. 2

Louisville 2, Pittsburgh 1

Indy 1, Nashville 0

Western Conference
Friday, Nov. 1

Real Monarchs 2, Phoenix 1

Saturday, Nov. 2

El Paso 3, Sacramento 0

Conference Championship
Saturday, Nov. 9
Eastern Conference

Louisville 3, Indy 1

Western Conference

Real Monarchs 2, El Paso 1

Championship
Sunday, Nov. 17

Real Monarchs 3, Louisville 1

