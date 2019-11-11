Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USL Champiosnhip Playoff Glance

November 11, 2019 8:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Play-In Round
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Eastern Conference

Birmingham 3, North Carolina 2

Charleston 1, Ottawa 1, Charleston advanced 5-4 on penalty kicks

Western Conference

Austin 2, LA Galaxy II 0

Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1

Advertisement
Conference Quarterfinals
Saturday, October 26
Eastern Conference

Louisville 2, Tampa Bay 1

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Pittsburgh 7, Birmingham 0

Indy 1, New York Red Bulls II 0

Nashville 3, Charleston 1

Western Conference

Sacramento 3, Reno 1

Real Monarchs 6, Orange County 2

Phoenix 0, Austin 0, Phoenix advanced 8-7 on penalty kicks

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

El Paso 3, Fresno 2

Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Saturday, Nov. 2

Louisville 2, Pittsburgh 1

Indy 1, Nashville 0

Western Conference
Friday, Nov. 1

Real Monarchs 2, Phoenix 1

Saturday, Nov. 2

El Paso 3, Sacramento 0

Conference Championship
Saturday, Nov. 9
Eastern Conference

Louisville 3, Indy 1

Western Conference

Real Monarchs 2, El Paso 1

Championship
Sunday, Nov. 17

Real Monarchs at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends