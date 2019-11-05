Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UT-Martin beats St. Louis College of Pharmacy 106-48

November 5, 2019 11:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Quintin Dove had 24 points as UT Martin romped past NAIA-member St. Louis College of Pharmacy 106-48 on Tuesday night.

Craig Randall had 19 points for UT Martin, Derek Hawthorne, Jr. added 16 points and eight rebounds and Miles Thomas scored 12.

Jordan Anderson led St. Louis with 11 but committed a team-high seven turnovers for the Eutectic. St. Louis turned it over 31 times. Anthony Vallejo had eight rebounds and Devon Howard collected six boards for St. Louis.

UT Martin takes on East Tennessee State at home on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit