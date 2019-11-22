Listen Live Sports

UTA takes on Arkansas Tech

November 22, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Arkansas Tech vs. Texas-Arlington (2-3)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas-Arlington Mavericks will be taking on the Wonder Boys of Division II Arkansas Tech. Texas-Arlington lost 72-66 on the road to Gonzaga in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: David Azore has averaged 11.4 points and 4.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Mavericks. Jabari Narcis is also a key contributor, with 9.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.DEEP-THREAT DAVID: Through five games, Texas-Arlington’s David Azore has connected on 46.2 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 84 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington went 3-9 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Mavericks offense put up 62.3 points per matchup across those 12 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

