UTA takes on Arkansas Tech

Arkansas Tech vs. Texas-Arlington (2-3)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas-Arlington Mavericks will be taking on the Wonder Boys of Division II Arkansas Tech. Texas-Arlington lost 72-66 on the road to Gonzaga in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: David Azore has averaged 11.4 points and 4.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Mavericks. Jabari Narcis is also a key contributor, with 9.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.DEEP-THREAT DAVID: Through five games, Texas-Arlington’s David Azore has connected on 46.2 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 84 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington went 3-9 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Mavericks offense put up 62.3 points per matchup across those 12 contests.

