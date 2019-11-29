Listen Live Sports

Utah Valley goes up against CSU

November 29, 2019 5:30 pm
 
Utah Valley (4-4) vs. Colorado State (5-3)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays Colorado State in a non-conference matchup. Colorado State won over Washington State 79-69 on Wednesday, while Utah Valley came up short in a 64-61 game at Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and Kris Martin have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TJ: TJ Washington has connected on 32.6 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 39 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rams have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wolverines. Colorado State has 35 assists on 75 field goals (46.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Utah Valley has assists on 23 of 72 field goals (31.9 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Utah Valley has scored 65.7 points and allowed 66.7 points over its last three games. Colorado State has averaged 70 points while allowing 69 over its last three.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

