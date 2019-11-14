Listen Live Sports

UTM pays visit to Wichita State

November 14, 2019 3:30 pm
 
UT Martin (2-1) vs. Wichita State (2-0)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and Wichita State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory in their last game. Wichita State earned a 69-63 win at home against Texas Southern on Saturday, while UT Martin won 98-91 at Western Illinois on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis has averaged 18 points and eight rebounds while Trey Wade has put up 12.5 points and 10.5 rebounds. For the Skyhawks, Quintin Dove has averaged 23 points and 7.7 rebounds while Derek Hawthorne, Jr. has put up 16 points and 7.3 rebounds.DOMINANT DEXTER: Dennis has connected on 50 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 70 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State has turned the ball over on just 10.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fifth-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Shockers have turned the ball over only 7.5 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

