UTM visits W. Illinois

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
UT Martin (1-1) vs. Western Illinois (0-2)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and Western Illinois look to bounce back from losses. UT Martin came up short in a 92-75 game to East Tennessee State in its last outing. Western Illinois lost 77-75 to Stetson in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Western Illinois’ Zion Young has averaged 18 points while Kobe Webster has put up 13.5 points, five rebounds and four assists. For the Skyhawks, Quintin Dove has averaged 24.5 points and 9.5 rebounds while Craig Randall has put up 18 points, four assists and 2.5 steals.DOMINANT DOVE: In two appearances this season, UT Martin’s Dove has shot 58.1 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive UT Martin defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 33.1 percent of all possessions, the fifth-best rate in the nation. Western Illinois has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.3 percent through two games (ranking the Leathernecks 267th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

