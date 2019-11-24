UTRGV battles Texas A&M-International

Texas A&M-International vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (1-4)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will be taking on the Dustdevils of NAIA school Texas A&M-International. Texas Rio Grande Valley lost 63-55 on the road to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Jordan Jackson has averaged 15.2 points this year for Texas Rio Grande Valley. Complementing Jackson is Lesley Varner II, who is averaging 8.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Through five games, Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Jordan Jackson has connected on 25 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 85.2 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Rio Grande Valley went 8-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Vaqueros put up 68 points per matchup across those 17 games.

___

___

