Valladay runs for 154 yards, Wyoming beats Colorado State

November 23, 2019 1:14 am
 
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Xazavian Valladay ran 27 times for 154 yards to help Wyoming beat Colorado State 17-7 on Friday night.

Cooper Rothe’s 48-yard field goal capped a drive that took nearly six minutes and made it a two-possession lead for the Cowboys (7-4, 4-3) with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter. Two plays later, Wyoming’s Logan Wilson intercepted Patrick O’Brien’s pass and the Cowboys ran out the clock with a pair of first downs.

Tyler Vander Waal opened the scoring for Wyoming with a 1-yard sneak on a third-and-goal.

The Rams (4-7, 3-4) immediately answered with a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped by O’Brien’s 4-yard TD pass to Warren Jackson.

Vander Waal was injured after a low tackle and left the game in the third quarter but returned in the fourth.

Jackson caught six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown for the Rams.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

