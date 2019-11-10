Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Van Hyfte, Tapley lead No. 20 Arizona St. women past Army

November 10, 2019 9:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Ja’Tavia Tapley scored a career-high 18 pointson7-of-12 shooting, sophomore Jayde Van Hyfte had her first career double-double, and No. 20 Arizona State beat Army 83-51 on Sunday.

Tapley — a 6-foot-3 graduate transfer from USC, where she started 26 games last season — tied her career best with four steals and Van Hyfte finished with 12 points and career-high 10 rebounds. Robbi Ryan also scored 12 points for Arizona State.

The Sun Devils (2-0) scored 15 of the game’s first 17 points and never trailed. Army missed 4 of 5 from the field and committed three turnovers during Arizona State’s opening spurt. Tapley made two free throws and then back-to-back layups to spark a 13-1 run to start the second quarter as the Black Knights went four-plus minutes without a field goal.

Lindsey Scamman led Army (0-2) with 12points.

Advertisement

Arizona State outrebounded the Black Knights 56-25 and scored 34 points off 25 Army turnovers.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'