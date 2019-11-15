Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Van Vliet lifts William & Mary over Hampton 78-65

November 15, 2019 9:38 pm
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Andy Van Vliet had 22 points plus 12 rebounds as William & Mary beat Hampton 78-65 on Friday night. Bryce Barnes added 21 points for the Tribe.

Van Vliet hit 10 of 13 shots. He added three blocks. Barnes also had seven assists for the Tribe.

Nathan Knight had 15 points and 13 rebounds for William & Mary (4-0), which won its fourth straight game to start the season. Thornton Scott added 12 points.

Jermaine Marrow had 30 points and six assists for the Pirates (2-1). Benjamin Stanley scored a career-high 20 points and had nine rebounds. Edward Oliver-Hampton had 11 points and seven rebounds.

William & Mary faces Oklahoma on the road on Monday. Hampton faces Regent at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

