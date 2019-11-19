Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vanderbilt AD says Mason staying as football head coach

November 19, 2019 1:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner says Derek Mason has his full support as the Commodores coach and they’ll be working together to give the football program the resources and support needed to succeed.

Turner issued a statement Tuesday with Vanderbilt 2-8 in Mason’s sixth season.

The athletic director says Vanderbilt is in the midst of developing a new plan for football and all of its varsity sports. Turner says Mason is committed to leading Vanderbilt football “the right way.”

Mason currently is 26-46 and sixth on Vanderbilt’s all-time wins list. He signed a contract extension after last season, which was announced in February.

Advertisement

The Commodores played in bowls in 2016 and 2018. Mason has yet to post a winning record at the Southeastern Conference’s smallest and only private university.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address