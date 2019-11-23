Vanderbilt blanks East Tennessee State 38-0 in home finale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ke’Shawn Vaughn rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns as Vanderbilt ended a three-game losing streak with a 38-0 win over East Tennessee State in the Commodores’ home finale on Saturday.

The redshirt senior from nearby Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville moved into sixth place in career yards at Vanderbilt with over 2,100.

The Buccaneers ended their season with their first shutout loss since 2016.

ETSU’s Quay Holmes, who rushed for a school-record 255 yards in last week’s win over Mercer, was held to a season-low 10 yards on 11 carries.

The Commodores (3-8) held the Buccaneers (3-9) to 105 yards in total offense.

Vanderbilt’s defense recorded season-highs for sacks (six) and tackles for loss (12).

Riley Neal passed for 179 yards and two touchdowns for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney made his first two TD receptions of the season, including a 7-yard reception in the end zone that stretched the Commodores lead to 31-0 with 3:11 left in the third quarter.

The Commodores won their ninth straight against an opponent from Tennessee and improved to 35-6 against Southern Conference teams.

Vaughn increased the Commodores’ lead to 21-0 with a 75-yard run, his longest of the season, down the left side on the first play of the second half.

The Commodores took a 14-0 halftime lead on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Neal to Pinkney in the first quarter and Vaughn’s 2-yard TD run in the second quarter.

East Tennessee State: The Buccaneers never got anything going offensively, managing just 37 running yards against one of FBS’ worst rush defenses.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores’ struggling offense finally showed some life after scoring only two TDs in the previous three games.

East Tennessee State: Three Buccaneers will compete in the FCS Bowl on Dec. 8.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores visit Tennessee in their finale Saturday with wins in three straight and five of the last seven in the series.

