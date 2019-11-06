Vandy opens 2019-20 season against Southeast Mo.

Southeast Missouri (0-0) vs. Vanderbilt (0-0)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt opens its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Southeast Missouri Redhawks. Southeast Missouri went 10-21 last year and finished 11th in the OVC, while Vanderbilt ended up 9-23 and finished 14th in the SEC.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri went 3-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 11 games, the Redhawks gave up 71.5 points per game while scoring 67.5 per outing. Vanderbilt went 9-4 in non-conference play, averaging 80.8 points and giving up 71.5 per game in the process.

