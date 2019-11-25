Listen Live Sports

Vassell, Williams score 16 as Florida St routs Chicago St

November 25, 2019 9:19 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams scored 16 points apiece as Florida State had its best shooting night of the year in a 113-56 win over Chicago State on Monday.

Nathanael Jack added 14 points for the Seminoles (5-1), who shot 73.3% in the first half as they took a 65-29 lead at the break.

Andrew Lewis scored 18 points for Chicago State (3-4).

Trent Forrest scored 12 points for Florida State, which finished 38 of 58 (65.5%) from the floor.

Balsa Koprivica and RaiQuan Gray each had seven rebounds for Florida State, which won the rebounding battle 43-20.

This was the first time the Seminoles scored 100 points in regulation since a 113-78 win over The Citadel on Nov. 24, 2017.

TAKEAWAYS

Chicago State: The Cougars were overwhelmed from the start despite a strong game from Lewis, who has scored in double figures in six of seven games this season.

Florida State: Twelve Seminoles scored points in one of the more dominating victories in school history. Florida State’s 57-point margin of victory was just outside the top five in school history.

UP NEXT

Chicago State: vs. Jacksonville State on Friday at Niceville, Fla.

Florida State: vs. Tennessee on Friday at Niceville, Fla.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

