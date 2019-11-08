Listen Live Sports

Vermont takes out St. Bonaventure on Lamb’s double-double

November 8, 2019 10:21 pm
 
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Lamb scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Vermont held off St. Bonaventure 61-59 on Friday night.

Lamb’s 9-of-10 effort from the free throw line overcame a 3-for-12 shooting performance from the field including 0 for 7 from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Catamounts — in their season opener — stretched their 28-24 halftime led to a 10-point margin after a pair of Everett Duncan free throw with 6:25 remaining. Kyle Lofton and Dominick Welch converted layups for the Bonnies in the last seconds for the game’s final score.

Duncan had 14 points for Vermont.

Lofton had 14 points and six assists for the Bonnies (0-2). Welch added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Amadi Ikpeze posted 11 points and nine rebounds.

Vermont faces Bucknell on the road on Sunday. Saint Bonaventure takes on Siena on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

