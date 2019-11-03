Listen Live Sports

Vikings-Chiefs Stats

November 3, 2019 4:27 pm
 
Minnesota 7 3 6 7—23
Kansas City 7 3 10 6—26
First Quarter

KC_T.Hill 40 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 8:21.

Min_O.Johnson 4 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 2:50.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Butker 24, 4:34.

Min_FG Bailey 29, :06.

Third Quarter

Min_Abdullah 16 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 11:51.

KC_Dam.Williams 91 run (Butker kick), 6:13.

KC_FG Butker 45, :30.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Rudolph 3 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 10:59.

KC_FG Butker 54, 2:30.

KC_FG Butker 44, :00.

A_73,615.

___

Min KC
First downs 17 17
Total Net Yards 308 377
Rushes-yards 27-96 18-147
Passing 212 230
Punt Returns 5-29 2-17
Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-101
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-38-0 25-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 5-45
Punts 8-44.1 5-50.2
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 3-25 4-25
Time of Possession 28:12 31:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 21-71, Diggs 1-12, Mattison 3-6, Cousins 1-5, Abdullah 1-2. Kansas City, Dam.Williams 12-125, McCoy 3-9, Hardman 1-7, T.Hill 1-5, Dar.Williams 1-1.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 19-38-0-220. Kansas City, Moore 25-35-0-275.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Cook 4-45, I.Smith 4-33, Treadwell 3-58, Rudolph 3-23, Ham 2-37, Abdullah 1-16, O.Johnson 1-4, Diggs 1-4. Kansas City, Watkins 7-63, Kelce 7-62, T.Hill 6-140, Dam.Williams 2-3, Robinson 1-5, Bell 1-2, McCoy 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

