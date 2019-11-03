Vikings-Chiefs Stats

|Minnesota
|7
|3
|6
|7—23
|Kansas City
|7
|3
|10
|6—26
|First Quarter
KC_T.Hill 40 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 8:21.
Min_O.Johnson 4 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 2:50.
KC_FG Butker 24, 4:34.
Min_FG Bailey 29, :06.
Min_Abdullah 16 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 11:51.
KC_Dam.Williams 91 run (Butker kick), 6:13.
KC_FG Butker 45, :30.
Min_Rudolph 3 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 10:59.
KC_FG Butker 54, 2:30.
KC_FG Butker 44, :00.
A_73,615.
___
|Min
|KC
|First downs
|17
|17
|Total Net Yards
|308
|377
|Rushes-yards
|27-96
|18-147
|Passing
|212
|230
|Punt Returns
|5-29
|2-17
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-101
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-38-0
|25-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|5-45
|Punts
|8-44.1
|5-50.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-25
|4-25
|Time of Possession
|28:12
|31:48
___
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 21-71, Diggs 1-12, Mattison 3-6, Cousins 1-5, Abdullah 1-2. Kansas City, Dam.Williams 12-125, McCoy 3-9, Hardman 1-7, T.Hill 1-5, Dar.Williams 1-1.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 19-38-0-220. Kansas City, Moore 25-35-0-275.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Cook 4-45, I.Smith 4-33, Treadwell 3-58, Rudolph 3-23, Ham 2-37, Abdullah 1-16, O.Johnson 1-4, Diggs 1-4. Kansas City, Watkins 7-63, Kelce 7-62, T.Hill 6-140, Dam.Williams 2-3, Robinson 1-5, Bell 1-2, McCoy 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
