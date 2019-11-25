Vogt leads Cincinnati over Valparaiso 81-77 in OT

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Chris Vogt had a career-high 21 points as Cincinnati edged past Valparaiso 81-77 in overtime in the Paradise Jam on Monday night.

Keith Williams made a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left for an 80-77 lead. Valpo was off on a 3-pointer and Williams added a make at the line.

Williams finished with 17 points for Cincinnati (4-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tre Scott added 12 points, and Mika Adams-Woods had 10. Vogt shot 9 for 11 from the floor.

The Bearcats went on a 26-6 run over nearly 10 minutes in the second half for a 56-44 lead.

Javon Freeman-Liberty scored a career-high 32 points for the Crusaders (4-3). Nick Robinson added 12 points.

