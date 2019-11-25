Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vogt leads Cincinnati over Valparaiso 81-77 in OT

November 25, 2019 8:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Chris Vogt had a career-high 21 points as Cincinnati edged past Valparaiso 81-77 in overtime in the Paradise Jam on Monday night.

Keith Williams made a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left for an 80-77 lead. Valpo was off on a 3-pointer and Williams added a make at the line.

Williams finished with 17 points for Cincinnati (4-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tre Scott added 12 points, and Mika Adams-Woods had 10. Vogt shot 9 for 11 from the floor.

The Bearcats went on a 26-6 run over nearly 10 minutes in the second half for a 56-44 lead.

Advertisement

Javon Freeman-Liberty scored a career-high 32 points for the Crusaders (4-3). Nick Robinson added 12 points.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn